Sports

Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely -- again

By:

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 01:57 PM PST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 02:06 PM PST

SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely without pay for using drugs, the team said Monday. 

The team issued a statement saying Gordon violated NFL policies on "performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse."  

Gordon has a long history of NFL suspensions related to drug use. NFL.com reports that this is Gordon's fifth suspension in eight years.

He was suspended indefinitely last December when he was with the New England Patriots, then was reinstated in August. 

Seattle picked up Gordon off waivers one day after the Patriots waived him in late October. 

This season, Gordon had just seven catches on 11 targets for 130 yards and averaged 26 offensive snaps per game.

 

 

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


Sports Headlines

Sports Gallery

Celebrities turned politicians
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Celebrities turned politicians

Check out some celebrities who have run for office, with varying levels of success, over the years.

Read More »
Famous female trailblazers in sports
Buffalo Bills via CNN

Famous female trailblazers in sports

Kathryn Smith, who made history by becoming the first woman to hold a full-time coaching position in the NFL, is only one of the women to blaze a trail in the world of sports. Click on for some others.

Read More »
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Take a look at the 15 most gambling-addicted states, according to personal finance website WalletHub.

Read More »
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

Whether you are tailgating at the stadium or partying with friends at home, you are likely to enjoy some savory snacks during the game. Before you start grilling, take a look at the nutritional values for 10 popular tailgating food and beverage choices.

Read More »
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

As the NFL season gets ready to kick off, take a look at some previous Super Bowl MVP winners.

Read More »
Celebrities who have run marathons
iStock/JordiDelgado

Celebrities who have run marathons

You may have always wanted to put yourself in your favorite celeb's shoes, but how about his or her running shoes? Check out these celebrities who have run marathons.

Read More »
Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

Marit Bjoergen of Norway won five medals in PyeongChang to reach a record 15 career Winter Olympic medals. Take a look at where she ranks all time.

Read More »
National anthem fiascoes
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

National anthem fiascoes

Take a look at these anthem renditions that were memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Read More »
Who are best QBs of all time?
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Who are best QBs of all time?

Take a look at our choices for the top NFL quarterbacks of all time.

Read More »
Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

Check out some players who get attention for more than just their tennis game.

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars