Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely -- again
SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely without pay for using drugs, the team said Monday.
The team issued a statement saying Gordon violated NFL policies on "performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse."
Gordon has a long history of NFL suspensions related to drug use. NFL.com reports that this is Gordon's fifth suspension in eight years.
He was suspended indefinitely last December when he was with the New England Patriots, then was reinstated in August.
Seattle picked up Gordon off waivers one day after the Patriots waived him in late October.
This season, Gordon had just seven catches on 11 targets for 130 yards and averaged 26 offensive snaps per game.
STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 16, 2019
Josh Gordon of the Seattle Seahawks has been suspended indefinitely without pay for violating the NFL policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.
