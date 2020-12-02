Spotify releases top artists, songs streamed in 2020

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl,

NEW YORK — The year isn’t quite over, but Spotify has already released it’s “2020 Wrapped” list of the world’s top podcasts, artists, albums, songs, and playlists.

Bad Bunny topped the list as the most-streamed artist of the year — racking up more than 8.3 billion streams — followed next by Drake and J Balvin. Following the top three was the late rapper Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.

Billie Eilish was Spotify’s most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande in the second and third spots. Next were Dua Lipa and Halsey.

The most-streamed song of 2020 was The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” with almost 1.6 billion streams. Second was Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” The fourth most-streamed song of the year was “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, followed by Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.”

The most-streamed album globally of 2020 was Bad Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG” at 3.3 billion streams, followed by The Weeknd’s “After Hours” and Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

For podcasts, “The Joe Rogan Experience” was the most popular podcast globally, with “NPR News Now,” “TED Talks Daily,” “The Daily,” “The Michelle Obama Podcast” and “Call Her Daddy” following Rogan.

Spotify users can also access a personalize “2020 Wrapped” playlist that summarizes the top songs and artists they streamed over the past year.