Spotty rain showers Saturday. Breezy and cooler weekend. -Kristin

After storm chances Friday night, unsettled weather will stick around for part of the weekend. Early Saturday will start off with a steady rainfall from the Tri-Cities and east into the foothills. Turning a little drier with isolated downpours by afternoon and evening. Winds will be breezy on Saturday with gusts at times up to 30 MPH. Back to plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but staying breezy with gusts up to 25 MPH. The weekend will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Next week will start off a little unsettled on Monday with a few rain showers. Back to a quiet weather pattern Tuesday through Friday with sunshine returning. And look for a nice warm-up with upper 70’s Wednesday and back into the 80’s Thursday and Friday.