TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 241 North of Sunnyside is closed; WSP clearing 7 crashes

FmnrykuuyaeeyjFmnnw9dxia4wutwSUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid SR 241, six miles north of Sunnyside, as Troopers clear seven crashes that occurred since Monday night, according to a tweet from Trooper Thorson at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Trooper Thorson said the area north of Sunnyside on SR 241 has been closed since 4:30 p.m. Monday due to the crashes and low visibility. Troopers expect the area to be closed for another two to three hours (estimated around 11:00 a.m.) Tuesday morning as they remove vehicles.

Trooper Thorson also posted these pictures sharing pictures of abandoned vehicles due to the blizzard.

ADDITIONAL TRAFFIC ALERTS TUESDAY MORNING (FEBRUARY 22ND)

