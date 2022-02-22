TRAFFIC ALERT: SR 241 North of Sunnyside is closed; WSP clearing 7 crashes

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid SR 241, six miles north of Sunnyside, as Troopers clear seven crashes that occurred since Monday night, according to a tweet from Trooper Thorson at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Trooper Thorson said the area north of Sunnyside on SR 241 has been closed since 4:30 p.m. Monday due to the crashes and low visibility. Troopers expect the area to be closed for another two to three hours (estimated around 11:00 a.m.) Tuesday morning as they remove vehicles.

Trooper Thorson also posted these pictures sharing pictures of abandoned vehicles due to the blizzard.

——–

Trooper Brawdy is part of the recovery team this morning on SR 241. These are more pics of cars that had to be abandoned last night in the blizzard, north of Sunnyside. @WSDOT_East pic.twitter.com/fxIjJG8rEo — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 22, 2022

ADDITIONAL TRAFFIC ALERTS TUESDAY MORNING (FEBRUARY 22ND)