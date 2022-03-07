UPDATE: Kennewick man dies after motorcycle crash in Finley

UPDATE 3/7/22 at 4:50 p.m. –Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a 33-year-old Kennewick man has died after a motorcycle crash on State Route 397.

According to WSP, the motorcycle was traveling northbound near milepost 13 when another car traveling southbound attempted to make a turn onto a private road.

WSP is on scene of a car vs motorcycle fatality collision on SR 397 and Cochran Road in Benton County. Both directions are completely closed as of right now. @WSDOT_East is on scene helping with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/YQ7IOB1jIz — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 7, 2022

The collision killed the motorcyclist. The driver of the car was transported to a local area hospital for minor injuries.

WSP says the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The following article has been left unaltered from it’s original publication.

FINLEY, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has shut down SR 397 in both directions from E. Bowles Road to E. Cochran road in Finley because of a deadly crash.

State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted a picture from the scene showing several agencies responding to the crash, which killed a a motorcyclist Monday afternoon. There is no estimate on when the road might be re-opened.

