SR 397 shut down for deadly crash investigation

(Finley, WA) Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has shut down SR 397 in both directions from E. Bowles Road to E. Cochran road in Finley because of a deadly crash.

State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted a picture from the scene showing several agencies responding to the crash, which killed a a motorcyclist Monday afternoon. There is no estimate on when the road might be re-opened.

KAPP-KVEW has a crew on scene working to get more information.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.