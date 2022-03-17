St. Patrick’s Day Deals: Local shops and restaurants offer sweet treats and discounts

For the traditional Irish holiday, restaurants are turning everything green from donuts to coffee.
Briana Bermensolo,
Posted:
Updated:
by Briana Bermensolo
Microsoftteams Image 10
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Local coffee shops from the Tri-Cities helped the Good Morning Northwest team celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! For the traditional Irish holiday, restaurants are turning everything green from donuts to coffee.

On Good Morning Northwest Anchor Amanda Mason and Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo tasted the Iced Pistachio Matcha Green Tea Latte from Indaba Coffee in Kennewick. It’s delicious!

Microsoftteams Image 10

(Photo: Pistachio Matcha Green Tea Lattee from Indaba Coffee in Kennewick, WA)

274534109 397573615537585 4097663489971407240 N

(KAPP/KVEW’S Amanda Mason and Briana Bermensolo try local green coffee treats to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2022)

The Human Bean

Another tasty treat for the holiday is from the Human Bean in Kennewick is their Irish Cream Cold Foam Mocha. Yum!

Microsoftteams Image 9

(Human Bean’s Irish Cream Cold Foam Mocha…Kennewick, WA)

We also rounded-up a few deals and discounts from larger chains around the region:

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away free green glazed doughnuts dubbed the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut but green – if you wear green to one of its shops today. No purchase is necessary, and the treats are available in-store, for pick-up and the drive-thru while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme has special doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day.

(Photo Credit: Krispy Kreme)

McDonald’s

McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are back for a limited time.

McDonald's Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are popular limited-time desserts.

(Photo Credit: Mcdonald’s)

Applebee's® Saintly Sips™ - Get Lucky with $5 St. Patrick's Day Drinks

(Photo Credit: Applebee’s)

If you or your local company would like Good Morning Northwest to try your holiday treats or favorites on-air, you can reach out to us at amandam@kappkvew.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip