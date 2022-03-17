St. Patrick’s Day Deals: Local shops and restaurants offer sweet treats and discounts
For the traditional Irish holiday, restaurants are turning everything green from donuts to coffee.
On Good Morning Northwest Anchor Amanda Mason and Chief Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo tasted the Iced Pistachio Matcha Green Tea Latte from Indaba Coffee in Kennewick. It’s delicious!
The Human Bean
Another tasty treat for the holiday is from the Human Bean in Kennewick is their Irish Cream Cold Foam Mocha. Yum!
We also rounded-up a few deals and discounts from larger chains around the region:
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is giving away free green glazed doughnuts dubbed the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut but green – if you wear green to one of its shops today. No purchase is necessary, and the treats are available in-store, for pick-up and the drive-thru while supplies last.
McDonald’s
McDonald’s Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry are back for a limited time.
