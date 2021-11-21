Stabbing suspect arrested after standoff with SWAT

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of Kennewick Police Department.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department (KPD) responded to a weapons disturbance last night. The incident ended in an arrest with assistance from Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team.

KPD was dispatched to Kamiakin Apartments on Metaline Avenue just before midnight on Saturday, November 20th. The original 911 caller reported that a man was kicking and banging on their door, according to KPD.

Upon arrival, KPD Officers heard sounds of someone banging on a door coming from the apartment in question. When they got closer, a man ran back into his apartment, where he proceeded to barricade himself in his apartment for several hours.

Shortly after, KPD learned that the man had attempted to stab a woman. She walked away with an injury to her finger. According to KPD, the man was charged with Assault in the 2nd degree.

After the suspect refused to leave his apartment, KPD called in Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team for assistance. Even with SWAT on premises and speaking to the man through the door, he still resisted arrest.

SWAT then entered the apartment without incident, where they found two men. A 30-year old resident was book for Assault in the 2nd Degree to Benton County Jail. The second man, a 28-year old, was booked into Benton County Jail for an outstanding arrest warrant.

