Staff member at Sunnyside middle school tests positive for coronavirus

SUNNSYIDE, Wash. — The Sunnyside School District announced Wednesday that a staff member at Sierra Vista Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The last time the staff member was at the campus was on March 13.

“As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus grows and tests are more widely available, more positive cases will likely be identified in the Sunnyside School District community,” the school district said. “By law, we are not allowed to share identifying information about individuals with confirmed cases.”

School officials said they will continue to keeping the public as informed and prepared as possible if and when new cases within the district are identified.

The Sunnyside School District School has added steps to follow on its website for people who think they may have been exposed. More information is also available by calling the Washington State Department of Health hotline at 800-525-0127. Multiple language interpreters are available.

