SAN ANTONIO — The Stanford women’s basketball team has won the NCAA Championship, edging out a 54–53 win over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Wildcats had final control over the ball, but the Cardinal defense was just too strong, forcing a jumper from Arizona’s Aari McDonald that didn’t quite make the net.

The clock ran out and Stanford came out on top to secure the team’s first national title since 1992.

Not only that, they did it with the help of Spokane natives Lexie (#12) and Lacie Hull (#24), who were on the court holding down Arizona for those last precious seconds of regulation.

Another Stanford player with Washington ties is Anna Wilson. The fifth-year senior from Bellevue High School is Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s little sister. Last year, she told ESPN she felt as if she was “living in the shadow of a great athlete,” but that as she got older, that shadow had “dissipated.”

“I don’t feel like I’m living in it as much as I was in the past,” she said a year ago. “I feel like I’m very much my own person now, following my own path.”

That path earned her 2021 Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors as one of the best defenders in women’s basketball and also took her to the NCAA title game. On Sunday, she went 2-for-3, made a 3-pointer that had her brother up and cheering, and is now a national champion. How’s that for shaking off a shadow?

