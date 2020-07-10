Starbucks customers will soon be required to wear masks in all U.S. locations

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

The next time you head into a Starbucks to place your order, remember that mask.

Starting July 15, Starbucks will require all customers in its U.S. stores to wear face coverings. Those who don’t want to wear a mask can go through the drive-thru, get curbside pickup, or delivery, the coffee company said.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” it reads on Starbucks’ website.

