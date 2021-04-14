State agencies hit the Columbia River to train for on-water patrols

KENNEWICK, Wash. -This week multiple agencies from all over the state are getting their sealegs to help keep boaters safe.

The Columbia River is where new crews are learning the basics of marine law enforcement. The forty-four-hour training includes how to operate a vessel safely when responding to calls,

assisting people when their boats are damaged, as well as investigating boat accidents. The class, sponsored by Washington State Parks, gives officers the tools to educate the public on boating safety, ultimately saving lives in the process.

“We’re not out there to ruin a good time or anything like that as long as you do so in a safe manner. basically, our goal and objectives are to prevent people from getting injured out on the water or dying,” said Jacob Safford, Franklin County Deputy.

One thing you can take away from the class is the importance of proper life jackets.

Make sure yours is the right size for your weight and the right type for your vessel.

