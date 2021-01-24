State bill seeks boater safety requirement for kayaks and paddleboards

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new bill aims to make watersports safer for anyone using a kayak, canoe or paddleboard.

House Bill 1018, filed by Representative John Lovick (D-Mill Creek), seeks to apply the sames rules for operating motorboats to those operating human-powered watercrafts.

That means anyone using a kayak, canoe, raft or paddleboard would need to take a boating safety course, pass an exam and obtain a boater education card.

A man named Scott Holley has started an online petition against the bill. The petition states HB 1018 would put restrictions on youth participation and create unnecessary burdens that would make it difficult for low-income people to participate.

HB 1018 can be read in full here.

