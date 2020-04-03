State borrows former Yakima hospital to treat non-COVID-19 patients

YAKIMA, Wash. — After a months-long search for an ideal field hospital location, state health officials have decided on a Yakima hospital that closed earlier this year for financial reasons.

Now, after months of sitting idle and empty, the former Astria Regional Medical Center will be home to patients again: authorities are hitting the ground running to get it up and operating as soon as possible.

State health officials reportedly chose the closed hospital for us as an ‘alternative care site’ because it already has the infrastructure in place to treat patients, with a capacity of up to 250 beds.

The facility is considered an alternative care site because it’s designed to treat the overflow of non-COVID-19 patients seeking care, allowing hospitals to focus on those with the virus.

Walk-in patients will not be accepted at the site; instead, area hospitals will transfer patients seeking medical treated unrelated to COVID-19.

The U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps is sending about 80 employees to staff the hospital.

Federal authorities have rented out an entire hotel — Home2 Suites by Hilton at the Yakima Airport — to house the doctors, nurses and other staff working at the alternative care site, at least through the end of April.

Officials have not announced an anticipated opening date for the facility, but say they’re working as fast as they can.

