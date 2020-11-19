State COVID-19 transmission fastest since March, hospital surge ‘exponential’

COVID-19 cases are surging around the state at the fastest transmission rates since March, but what is even more concerning to health officials is the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

“COVID cases are continuing to escalate,” said Dr. Elizabeth Wako, chief operating officer at Swedish First Hill. “The cases here at First Hill, which is our flagship hospital at Swedish, have tripled since Halloween and just this morning, we admitted 10 patients in five hours, so that is exponential for us here.”

Even though Gov. Inslee’s new restrictions do not affect the health care system like they did in spring, Swedish is still reducing some of its elective procedures to try to make room for increasing COVID-19 needs.

State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said if the outbreak continues to grow at the rate it is right now, the state will very soon see 150 people a day admitted to hospitals for COVID-19. If, however, the governor’s restrictions are as successful as they were in March, modeling shows hospital admissions can reverse the trend by December.