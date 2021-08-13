State emergency heat protections in place for all outdoor workers

WASHINGTON — As the heat continues rising and smoke fills the air outside, government agencies are trying to keep employees who work outside safe.

Emergency rules to protect outdoor workers from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) are in place from July 13 to Sept. 30.

“It expands on our existing rule that we’ve had for the last 15 years, that recognizing that working outside in a hot environment presents hazards to workers,” said Steve Yunker, the agriculture compliance manager for the Division of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH). “We wanted to really get the word out to employers that it is an increased hazard the hotter that it gets and to put some minimum standards in place that employers need to follow.”

Included in those standards are providing cool drinking water, shade, a place to rest, and proper training to recognize symptoms of heat-related illnesses when it hits 89 degrees.

“We’re trying to reduce those hazards. Working outside when it’s hot is serious business, particularly if you’re doing heavy physical labor,” Yunker said. “My job deals entirely with agriculture but I think of people on paving crews and roofers who are doing heavy physical labor in a hot environment under the heavy beating sun.”

Workers are encouraged to take breaks when they feel the need to, but Yunker said in hot weather they have to stop for 15 minutes every two hours in the shade.

In the current rules, this mandated rest goes into effect if the temperature hits 100+ degrees.

“L&I recognizes the hazard and we want to make sure that workers and employers are aware first and foremost of the hazard and then of things they can do to make that hazard less significant,” Yunker said.

If working in wildfire smoke, officials said they are required to wear masks. If a worker shows signs of smoke-related illness, they should seek medical treatment.

For the full list of smoke emergency rules in Washington, click here.

RELATED:

Benton County air quality is unhealthy amid extreme fire danger

Oregon adopts emergency rules to protect workers from smoke

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.