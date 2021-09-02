State entities could ‘take action’ against doctors prescribing Ivermectin

Washington Medical Commission officials say they're already seeing complaints on this issue

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officials with the Washington Medical Commission said doctors who prescribe Ivermectin to patients as a COVID-19 treatment could face legal action.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug most commonly used to treat livestock. It is FDA-approved for humans when it comes to treating lice, rosacea, and specific parasitic diseases, but it is not for COVID-19.

According to a press release issued by the Washington Department of Health (DOH), their research shows that Ivermectin is ineffective against treating COVID-19 and its side effects. In fact, the side effects of Ivermectin can be seriously dangerous for some people.

Those side effects include seizures, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin rash, stomach pain, facial or limb swelling, hepatitis, and sudden drops in blood pressure. Health officials say that the drug may be toxic to some humans as it’s intended to be used by large animals like horses.

Stephanie Mason, the legislative liaison and spokesperson for the WMC, said the commission, the state Department of Health, and the nursing commission have already seen complaints of doctors prescribing the drug.

“It is possible that state entities will take action. The WMC does have some complaints under investigation regarding this issue,” Mason said.

The WMC is a complaint-driven state regulatory body, meaning they have to receive a complaint against a doctor before they can investigate if they are breaking laws.

To file a complaint, click here.

According to Mason, the WMC does not handle medical malpractice lawsuits, however, “the courts and regulators often go hand in hand as when a court finds a doctor guilty in this regard a complaint is often filed with us due to requirements for reporting malpractice settlements above a certain threshold.”

To see the statute the WMC uses to discipline practitioners, click here.

The WMC also uses “standards of care” to determine if disciplinary action on a medical license should be taken. They base those care standards on “expert recommendations from the U.S Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).”

Additionally, the WMC will be holding a “special meeting of its commissioners in the near future to examine the public stance on Ivermectin and medical misinformation surrounding COVID-19.”

