State is working through secondary jobless benefit backlog

Associated Press by Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine says that an initial backlog of claims of people who had not received payment for unemployment benefits between March and June has been resolved.

The agency is now working through about 30,000 other cases of people who have applied since mid-June and haven’t received payment or had previously been paid and had their payments halted.

LeVine said that that first backlog — which was at 81,000 as of June 18 — was fully resolved last Friday. She didn’t give a time frame on when the remainder will be resolved.

More than 1.2 million people have filed claims for unemployment since early March when the pandemic job losses began, and to date, the state has paid more than $8.6 billion in benefits.

Comments

comments