State may borrow shut-down Yakima hospital, add 214 beds to treat COVID-19 patients

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Yakima County, concern about the availability of hospital beds has increased

Many have asked if the recently closed Astria Regional Medical Center could be temporarily reopened to help ease the demands on Yakima’s remaining hospital.

While responses from authorities have varied over the past few weeks, court documents filed by Astria Health show that the hospital wants to lease the property to state officials for use as a field hospital.

Astria Health filed a notice Sunday stating its intent to lease the shut-down hospital to the State of Washington for up to six months at a rate of $1.5 million a month.

With the hospital currently shut down, the state taking over would provide 214 beds to treat patients in Central and Eastern Washington: those with COVID-19 and those without.

Court documents show officials first contacted Astria Health about a possible lease agreement near the end of February.

An emergency court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in federal bankruptcy court.

