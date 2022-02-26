State political mapmakers settle lawsuits over Open Public Meetings Act violations

Washington State Redistricting Commission to pay more than $137,000 in attorneys' fees and costs

by Emily Goodell

The Washington State Redistricting Commission has agreed to settle two lawsuits that claimed commissioners violated state transparency laws while redrawing legislative and congressional district maps.

“Essentially, they made all their decisions and discussions in private and then announced them publicly and then they failed to make their timetable,” Washington Coalition for Open Government President Mike Fancher said.

Commissioners agreed to a proposed settlement Wednesday that would resolve two lawsuits alleging violations of state transparency laws, filed separately by the coalition and by citizen activist Arthur West.

“Our concern was around the transparency and the accountability in the way that the commission acted in regard to the Open Public Meetings Act,” Fancher said.

In a statement provided to KAPP-KVEW, commissioners said the settlement will resolve the lawsuits without invalidating the commission’s redistricting efforts and preserving their latest district maps.

“Commissioners agreed to complete additional training in the open public meetings law and revise Commission procedures to enhance transparency,” the statement said. “The proposed consent decree does not include any finding of a knowing or intentional violation of the open public meetings law.”

Under the settlement, the commission will have to pay more than $137,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs, while commissioners April Sims, Brady Walkinshaw, Joe Fain and Paul Graves and Sarah Augustine must each pay a $500 fine.

“What we were concerned about is making sure that in the future, the public has full access to this process, so we think it’s a good outcome,” Fancher said.

All parties have agreed to the settlement terms and are waiting on final approval from Thurston County Superior Court. Fancher said the settlement should be finalized next week.

However, the commission is still facing a federal lawsuit filed by advocacy organizations on behalf of Latino voters in the Yakima Valley, claiming the new political maps violate the Voting Rights Act by diluting Latino voting power.

