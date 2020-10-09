State Supreme Court rejects effort to recall mayor of Seattle

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington’s Supreme Court has unanimously rejected an effort to recall Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The justices issued an order Thursday saying that even if true, the allegations brought against her would not amount to “misfeasance, malfeasance or violation of the oath of office.”

The recall effort, led by six Seattle residents, blames Durkan for the Seattle Police Department’s indiscriminate use of tear gas during recent antiracism and anti-police protests.

Durkan had argued that the allegations amounted to a policy disagreement, not grounds for removing her from office.

