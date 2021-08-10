State Troopers crack down on speeders near WSU campus

by Dylan Carter

PULLMAN, Wash. — Watch your speed near the WSU campus! Starting on August 12, Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers will crackdown on speeding, impaired driving, and other factors leading to collisions as students return to Washington State University (WSU) for the Fall semester.

According to a press release issued by WSP Troopers, emphasis patrols will be conducted in surrounding counties from August 12 through August 15 with students returning to town. Troopers from District 4 (Whitman and Adams counties) and District 6 (Grant and Kittitas counties) will be on high alert; working to curb collisions before they happen.

A WSP memo highlights that speeding remains one of the most significant causes of car accidents in Washington state. The risk level rises when you have a greater population, like an entire student body and their loved ones, coming into town and celebrating a return to campus.

To avoid speeding tickets, you should monitor posted signage throughout the region as speed limits vary to prevent tragedies on state-operated roadways. WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis is dedicated to ensuring the WSU student body can return to campus safely this Fall.

“Our primary mission is to ensure that everyone arrives back to school safely and without incident,” Cpt. Otis said.

A strict zero-tolerance policy is in place for impaired drivers who endanger themselves and other travelers. Expect an increased WSP presence on S.R. 26, S.R. 195, and I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass.

