State wildfire officials visit Evans Canyon Fire, warn of fire danger over Labor Day weekend

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — With hot, dry and windy weather expected over Labor Day weekend, fire officials are asking the public to be extra careful in their outdoor recreation plans.

As much of the state’s wildfire-fighting resources are currently directed toward battling the Evans Canyon Fire, officials said the last thing they need is another wildfire — a problem that could arise easily if someone violated the burn ban and lit a campfire in these conditions.

“We’re also going to see more people out on our lands, utilizing them, which we support; we need them to do it wisely,” State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said. “We need them to follow the burn ban that’s in effect and recognize that it’s not just about them having pleasure, but it’s about our firefighters and our communities.”

Franz, who’s in charge of the state’s wildfire-fighting force, said the hot, dry and windy conditions have contributed to the wildfire’s quick growth and may increase its spread even more as those conditions worsen over the weekend.

“It has been pretty much significant, whipping winds that has made it hard to fight this fire,” Franz said.

Franz visited Evans Canyon Fire evacuees and firefighters Friday, asking them what they needed and what she could do to help.

“This has already been a challenging year, given COVID and its economic impacts,” Franz said. “This is just an added insult to already existing injuries.”

Franz visited one of the six houses lost in the fire, which she said belonged to a man who had built the home by hand with his wife; the couple had lived there for 30 years.

“It’s completely gone,” Franz said. “This really shows the destructive nature of these wildfires and how hard it is to fight them.”

