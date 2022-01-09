STATS: WSDOT says 2009 was the last time all four passes were closed for an extended time

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — After the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recently closed all four major passes, many are wondering when the last time that happened was.

These include the Snoqualmie, Stevens, White, and Blewett passes.

According to WSDOT Twitter, it was 13 years ago from Jan. 7 to 10 in 2009.

READ: WSDOT: All major passes likely closed until Sunday

Gotten this question a lot: Last time all 4 passes were closed for an extended time: Jan. 7-10, 2009:

▪️ Stevens for 2 days (flooding/avalanche)

▪️ White all 4 days (flooding)

▪️ Snoqualmie all 4 days (avalanche/cleanup)

▪️ Blewett for 2 days (floods/slides) pic.twitter.com/JdhOJ1IKp2 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 9, 2022

Officials wrote that the past closures were due to extreme weather conditions like flooding, slides, and avalanches.

Currently, crews are clearing the passes from the remains of the winter storm. Snoqualmie and Blewett are supposed to reopen Sunday but it will take longer for Stevens and White.

Saturday update: Good progress continues to be made on Snoqualmie, Stevens, White & Blewett passes. There’s still a lot of work to go, but Snoqualmie & Blewett will reopen sometime Sunday. It will take longer to get Stevens & White reopened. (1/10) pic.twitter.com/TSQlyIMhME — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 8, 2022

“This has been a long, tough process and again, we appreciate everyone’s patience while our crews work as fast and hard as they safely can to reopen,” a Tweet said.

RELATED:

Produce, supplies delayed as WSDOT closes passes due to hazardous conditions

Flooding jeopardizes stretch of I-5, cutting off west side residents

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.