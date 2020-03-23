‘Stay home, limit travel, save lives’: WSDOT displays new messages on highway signs amid COVID-19 outbreak
WASHINGTON – The Washington State Department of Transportation is encouraging Washingtonians to stay home and limit travel.
The department wrote on Twitter on Monday morning that they will display a new message on highway signs throughout the state: ‘Stay home, limit travel, save lives.’
“Please continue to keep you, your loved ones and friends, and everyone else, as safe as possible,” the department wrote.