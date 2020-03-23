‘Stay home, limit travel, save lives’: WSDOT displays new messages on highway signs amid COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON – The Washington State Department of Transportation is encouraging Washingtonians to stay home and limit travel.

The department wrote on Twitter on Monday morning that they will display a new message on highway signs throughout the state: ‘Stay home, limit travel, save lives.’

“Please continue to keep you, your loved ones and friends, and everyone else, as safe as possible,” the department wrote.

Good morning. Hope everyone had a safe weekend. ICYMI, we're displaying this messaging on our highway signs throughout the state. Please continue to help keep you, your loved ones and friends, and everyone else, as safe as possible. pic.twitter.com/jDWPj1QKK3 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) March 23, 2020

