Stay home, stay cool: Tips to survive triple-digit temps during the pandemic

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

PASCO, Wash. — Temperatures are reaching triple-digits this week, and more people may be stuck at home due to the pandemic.

Though that may lead to more discomfort, Franklin PUD isn’t concerned about overloading the system.

“A lot of our industrial users don’t have as many people at work and they’re not pushing out as much energy,” said Mike Gonzalez, manager of public affairs for Franklin PUD. “So that kind of offsets the usage for the people at home.”

Gonzalez said the potential of a brownout or blackout is very low, but it is still important to conserve energy while also keeping yourself safe. Here are some tips from Franklin PUD.

Home/Personal Safety

· Keep windows and doors CLOSED. Try your best to not let the outside air come in or the inside air go out.

· Block the Sun. Pull the curtains, blinds or shades to block the sun from coming in and heating up the room. This could even be taken a step further by hanging up a blanket over the window, or lining it with aluminum foil and newspaper.

· Take a cold bath. Use the cold tap water in your home to cool off in a cold bath or shower. Air drying yourself and leaving your hair wet will help you to stay cool longer.

· Soak up a few bandanas or towels with water and leave them in the freezer. Use them to cool off and switch them out as necessary. Put them on your head and neck.

· Drink lots of water, wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing, and avoid unnecessary sun exposure or labor if you’re outdoors or without the a/c.

· Avoid alcohol and caffeine

· Be aware of the signs of heat-related illness, including heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Food Storage

· A full fridge or freezer will keep food longer than a half full or empty one. In general, if it isn’t opened, a full freezer will keep food frozen for about two days. If it is half full, the food will only last about one day. A fridge that is not opened will keep food for about 4 hours.

· Keep the fridge closed! The less the door to the fridge or freezer is open, the colder the inside will stay. If possible eat foods that do not need to be refrigerated.

· Have in mind exactly what you want before you open the door.

Franklin PUD has also created a list of top 10 favorite hacks to stay cool in the heat. There are fun projects for kids and adults to enjoy. To check it out, click here.

