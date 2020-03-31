Staying breezy with a spotty shower Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

There will be a little relief from the winds today. Not as windy, but winds could gust up to 25 MPH at times. Keeping things unsettled around the Pacific Northwest. Watch out for a spotty rain shower today especially by afternoon and evening. Mountain snow showers continue today with a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the Cascades, eastern slopes and Blues until 8PM this evening. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 50’s.