STCU Volunteers Count: Benton-Franklin Humane Society

st

KENNEWICK, Wash. — KAPP-KVEW Local News and STCU have teamed up to highlight those in our community who are making our world a better place. This month’s Volunteers Count winner is Mona Champion, a volunteer at the Benton-Franklin Humane Society. STCU surprised Mona with a $1,000 donation to the shelter in her honor.

“This was very unexpected. I’m really proud to be a part of this organization,” said Champion.

The Benton-Franklin Humane Society (BFHS) staff said Champion is a volunteer they value. Champion didn’t let the pandemic stop her from going above and beyond for the animals and her team through these challenging times. “Mona is not just an advocate for the animals. She’s an advocate for us humans as well, she takes care of the staff just as much as she takes care of the pets here,” said Autumn White, the executive director of the BFHS.

“The best part of my job is giving back to people like this.” -Elizabeth Burtner, Community Development Manager, STCU.

White said she is grateful for STCU and the great sponsorship encouraging volunteerism in the community. “Volunteering is important to us because we have so many pets here, and we don’t always have enough staff. So those volunteers here help us set those hours,” White said.

Benton Franklin Humane Society

From laundry baskets to brand new stainless steel, the shelter is dedicated to ensuring that animals always get what they need and want.

“We are a fear-free shelter. So basically, when an animal comes in, we make it as less stressful as possible by providing a standard of care. We provide space, tidy holds, bedding, cat appeasing pheromones, and dog appeasing pheromones. Anything that can benefit the animals, of course, we do it,” said White.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

This month, through October 23rd, join the 4th Annual Virtual Fast and the Furriest Virtual Walk/Run to benefit the humane society.

LEARN MORE

Visit: www.bfhs.com to learn about all the volunteer opportunities.

PAST VOLUNTEERS COUNT WINNERS: