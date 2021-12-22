STCU Volunteers Count: Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT)

Help TROT with their holiday wish list, including snow shovels, pellets and storage bins.

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — KAPP-KVEW Local News and STCU have teamed up to highlight those in our community who are making our world a better place. This month’s Volunteers Count winner is Richard Alan, a volunteer and riding instructor at Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities (TROT).

STCU surprised Alan with a $1,000 donation to the organization in honor of his dedication and love for the organization. “To be able to highlight the volunteer and highlight the organization and the impactful work they do is just amazing,” said Elizabeth Burtner the Community Development Manager at STCU.

“I would say it’s really unexpected because this is one of the easiest things I have ever done. I never thought about volunteering time in a horse organization.” – Richard Alan, Volunteer and Riding Instructor at TROT

TROT in Kennewick is a faith-based center with a mission to “promote the physical, psychological and social well-being of people with special needs by providing animal-assisted therapies and activities.” Cynthia MacFarlan, a Speech Therapist at TROT said they pride themselves on offering high-quality training following the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH) and the American Hippotherapy Association (AHA).

“And then to watch him (Richard Alan) teach to our special needs population, it’s just really beautiful.” – said Cynthia MacFarlan

Cynthia MacFarlan said TROT successfully makes a difference in their students’ lives because of volunteers like Richard Alan. “He’s really a rock for TROT, and he really provides an enormous amount of information about horses, and yet he is capable and able to teach on all levels,” said MacFarlan.

Alan said he’s never been exposed to disabled children and adults before this opportunity but loves every single minute he is working and volunteering at TROT. “The rewards from being able to use something I know really well to help someone else, is the easiest it could be,” said Alan.

TROT’S HOLIDAY WISH LIST

Snow shovels Shelter panels Pellets Organic Raw Apple Cider Vinegar (with the mother) Turmeric 3- 33 gallon garbage cans Storage bins/containers

You can donate items at their location in Kennewick (104 E. 41st Place Kennewick, WA 99337). If you have any additional questions you can always call at 509-412-0112, email TROT at infor@trot3cities.org or visit www.trot3cities.org.

PROGRAMS: GET INVOLVED WITH TROT

Adaptive Riding Adaptive riding teaches riding skills to people with physical and mental challenges. Improves muscle tone, strength, flexibility, and coordination while increasing confidence and communication.

Our PATH TO SUCCESS CLASSES are designed to teach horsemanship fundamentals while incorporating relationship building, responsibility, social communication skills and trust.

The use of horseback riding as a therapeutic or rehabilitative treatment, especially as a means of improving coordination, balance, and strength.

Camry is Cynthia’s third Therapy dog she has raised and trained. Cynthia and Camry are an official team certified by Pet Partners and most recently awarded the higher level qualification which is Complex.

