Steelers-Titans game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests in Tennessee

CANTON, Ohio — Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday.

According to ESPN, the NFL said in a statement Wednesday that a new game date and time will be announced as soon as possible.

The postponement follows positive COVID-19 tests among the Titans from four players and five team personnel members this week.

The Titans have closed their team facilities until Saturday, after playing the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings have not had any positive tests but closed their team facilities Tuesday. They are scheduled to play the Houston Texans on Sunday.

