Stephen King movie marathon will pay someone $1,300 to watch 13 films

by Dylan Carter

Green/Epstein Productions - Director: Tommy Lee Wallace - IMDb user rating: 6.8 - Metascore: data not available - Runtime: 192 minutes Stephen King’s classic story of seven kids taking on an evil demon posing as a clown came to life on TV screens across the country with this 1990 miniseries. “It” received two Emmy nominations and is well-remembered for Tim Curry’s darkly comedic turn as the titular villain.

Spooky season is upon us, and this year, one lucky person will partake in a lucrative celebration like no other. USDish.com, an authorized reseller of DISH, is accepting applications for a study in which they track someone’s heart rate as they watch 13 films based on the novels of Stephen King.

Think you’re brave enough to tackle the challenge? You can apply for the challenge by visiting this link: (https://www.usdish.com/news/get-paid-to-watch-stephen-king-movies) and filling out an application. Here are the details, as provided by the coordinators of this study.

One lucky winner will be given a Fitbit to wear during the course of the study, which will track their heart rate as they watch each film and while they sleep—but given the content of these movies, there may not be a ton of sleep involved.

RELATED: An Eastern Washington journey unfolds in new film premiering soon

During the study, this lucky participant will track their emotions and reactions to jumpscares on a task sheet. It’s required that the participant keep their lights off. They will be given a red balloon to establish a creepy ambiance with a nod to King’s lauded novel turned film series, ‘It’.

The winner will get a Stephen King ‘swag bag’ values at $350 which includes the FitBit, all 13 movies, a blanket, movie snacks, Stephen King paraphernalia, and the esteemed novelist’s newest book: Billy Summers.

Upon the completion of this study, the participant will be paid $1,300, or $100 per movie, for their participation. Applications are available through October 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. MST; or 4:00 p.m. PST.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ reveals first celebrity contestants for Season 30

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.