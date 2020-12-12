‘Still need hundreds more’: Toys for Tots asks community for help

Over 1,000 families in the Tri-Cities are relying on the community’s help for Christmas gifts and one local organization is asking for your support.

Toys for Tots is collecting presents for children ages zero to 16. They say they are accepting anything new and unwrapped.

Michael Ridgel, the area coordinator for the Marine Corps League, said it’s especially important to give back this year.

“We’re in desperate need for toys, we are really short-handed,” Ridgel said. “It’s a lot more necessary this year because you know, COVID, and with people not being able to go to work or anything like that the demand is higher this year.”

Normally, volunteers are packing bags from loaded tables at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Anthony Dang, the founder of Tri-Cities Helping Heroes, said they still need hundreds of gifts to meet their goal.

“It’s very important to give back because they’re the less fortunate and whatever help you can give them, it’s a godsend,” Dang said.

Carrie Brennan, the director of Tri-Cities Helping Heroes, said as a mom of two, she would “never want her children waking up Christmas morning with nothing under the tree.”

“Most importantly, if you have the means or the ability to give back to our community in any way, shape or form, whether it be this particular cause or something else, do it,” Brennan said. “You never know what’s going to happen to you next year, in two months, three months, whatever so you give when you can.”

If you want to donate, they are accepting gifts until Dec. 14th at the Keller Williams office in Kennewick. You can also volunteer to help pack gifts at the fairgrounds.

