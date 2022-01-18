Stolen car from Oregon burns in Benton County

by Neil Fischer

Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A stolen car from Oregon was left in Washington state to burn Monday night, however fire crews were able to put out the flames.

RELATED: Police: Kennewick man arrested after smoking meth in front of officers, crashing stolen SUV

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a car on fire just before 6:00 p.m. near McNary Rd. in the Plymouth area.

The car had flames shooting from it, but Plymouth firefighters were able to put the fire out, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: 2 dead, more injured in fiery crash on Yakima Valley Highway

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says the car was unoccupied and had been reported stolen from Oregon.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.