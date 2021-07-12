Stolen dog returned safely; one man behind bars

Amanda Mason by Amanda Mason

Kennewick Police arrested a man in connection to a burglary in which a dog was also stolen from a home.

36-year-old Kyle Maplethorpe is in custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for residential burglary. Police suspect that he was involved in a residential burglary on W. Kennewick Ave. and N. Waverly Pl. after a woman reported stolen personal items including furniture and lab mix dog.

Police report after searching a residence on 7800 block W. Quinault Ave. Maplethrope was taken into custody. The personal property stolen including the dog was safely returned to the owner. The investigation is still on-going and we will continue to keep you updated if anything develops.

