‘Stop the Fascist Power Grab’ rally held in Pasco

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — Dozens of people gathered in Pasco on Sunday for a “Stop the Fascist Power Grab” rally to speak out against actions in Washington D.C. earlier this week.

Demonstrators held signs along 20th St. near Court St. in Pasco from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The rally was organized by the Community and Labor Against Fascism coalition of eastern Oregon and Washington.

An organizer told KAPP-KVEW they were there to bring awareness to the community.

“We need to organize ourselves as a community to prevent the rise of fascism in our community and the United States,” said Jessica, an organizer of the rally.

The crowd received a mixed reaction from cars driving by.

Some of the signs read “United Against Fascism,” “Make Our Community Fascist Free,” and “Eat The Rich.”

