Storage units catch fire in Kennewick, drawing widescale firefighting presence

by Dylan Carter

(Image credit: Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, Twitter)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Fire crews from across the Tri-Cities region converged at a storage facility where several units caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chief Chad Michael of the Kennewick Fire Department, automatic aid agencies and KFD crews responded to the 6200-block of W Brinkley Rd. This address is registered to Southridge Storage—a facility with rows of storage units that are accessible from the outside.

This fire is under control thanks to a swift response from local fire crews. As a result, no firefighters or civilians sustained injuries during this fire.

At this point, the cause of the fire is unclear. However, an investigation is being led by Kennewick fire officials, implying they will remain on the scene to search for evidence further into the afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

