Storms spark wildfires across Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Several fires, including the growing Schneider Springs Fire, have emerged in the national forest.

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Emergency first responders are tracking several wildfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest that were caused by lightning strikes from passing storms on Tuesday night. These include the Schneider Springs Fire, which more than tripled in size since Wednesday evening.

According to an extensive update from the U.S. Forest Service, the Schneider Spring Fire, which was first reported at 80 acres on Wednesday night, has grown to approx. 300 acres and is located roughly 20 miles northwest of Naches, WA.

The Schneider Spring Fire is burning timber, brush, and snags across hard-to-reach terrain, which has made early firefighting efforts quite difficult.

LEVEL 2 EVACUATIONS: The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has implemented Level 2 evacuations from Bumping Lake River Rd to Bumping Lake Marina. Per their Facebook post, this includes the Bumping Lake Corridor as well as Goose Prairie.

LEVEL 1 EVACUATIONS: All citizens from The Woodshed to Bumping Lake River Rd are being asked to prepare for possible evacuation. This includes anyone in the Nile, WA including those with homes and cabins in the area. During Level 1 Evacuations, you must monitor the fire’s progress and begin preparing to leave.

ROAD CLOSURES: Forest users are being advised to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east to Highway 410. Bethel Ridge FS Rd 1500 is closed from White Pass to Chinook Pass. Other current road closures include Swamp Creek FS Rd 1706, Halfway Flats FS Rd 1709, and Bumping River Rd FS Rd 1800. Forest Services expects closures for Forest Service Roads 1500, 1600, 7100, and 1800.

Several smaller fires are ongoing in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Just south of Lookout Mountain is the Windy Pass Fire, which is already estimated at roughly 100 acres. Six smokejumpers oversaw an initial response overnight with more resources ordered to aid containment efforts. This fire is located approx. 10 miles southwest of Cle Elum, according to the Forest Service.

Additionally, the Moe Canyon Fire is located on steep terrain roughly 1.5 miles southwest of Ardenvoir, WA in Chelan County. Authorities estimate that it has spanned 75 acres and is being managed by crews from the WA Department of Natural Resources and Southeast WA Type 3 Incident Management Team. Because of this fire, Moe Ridge Road #5810310 is closed.

Here is further information provided straight from the Forest Service’s Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest team on smaller fires in the region:

• Pollalie Fire – 1/10 acre, contained and controlled • Deep Fire – 1/10 acre and is out • Stave Fire – 1/10 acre, contained and controlled • Old Scab Mountain Fire – 1/10 acre, located 4 miles NE of Bumping Lake • Blackberry Creek Fire is in Glacier Peak Wilderness, 8 miles north of Holden Village, smoke is somewhat visible, smokejumpers have been requested to staff this fire • Ballard Fire, 1/10 acre, is located on Driveway Butte in the Methow Valley west of Lost River Resort and 5 miles northwest of Mazama. Four smokejumpers and one squad of firefighters are assigned Three lightning caused fires were located on the Wenatchee River Ranger District, smokejumpers and rappellers have been ordered to respond to these fires: • Nason Fire (initially listed as the Rainy Creek Fire) is one acre and is highly visible from Rainy Creek Road 6700 and the Little Wenatchee area • Jim Hill Fire is estimated at 1/10 acre and is located 3 miles south of the Stevens Pass Nordic Center • Atkinson Fire is ¼ acre and is located up the Chiwawa River Valley about 2 miles west of Atkinson Flat Campground

