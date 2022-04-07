Stray horse keeps roaming on Benton County Fairgrounds property

by Dylan Carter

(Image via Benton County, WA Government, Facebook)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Have you or someone you know lost a horse in Benton County? The local government took to social media to find the owner of an animal that keeps reappearing at the County Fairgrounds.

According to a social media post from the Benton County, WA Government Facebook page, the local Facilities Maintenance team has seen a stray horse roaming at the Benton County Fairgrounds for several days in a row.

RECENT: Dogs recovered in rural Finley with porcupine quills in their faces

They said that no one has come looking for the horse up to this point, which is why they turned to social media to put out a message: “If you or someone you know is missing a horse in the East Kennewick or Finley area, it may be out at the Fairgrounds.”

The horse has kept its distance from people, so the facilities maintenance crew hasn’t been able to get close enough to the horse to search for identifiable marks or get a clearer photo to post online.

READ: ‘Ride With a Ranger’ event returns to Richland this weekend to embrace the area’s nature

Anyone looking to bring their roaming horse home can contact the local authorities to establish a plan to collect it.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: CBC re-opens its planetarium this weekend with a film under the stars

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.