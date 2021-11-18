Street race between two Hondas led Pasco police on high-speed chase

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A pair of Hondas were seen zooming down the street in an apparent race on Wednesday, leading one Pasco police officer on a mission to find a driver who thought they were in the Fast & Furious franchise.

According to a social media alert by Pasco police, Sgt. Scott Warren approached a red light at the intersection of W Sylvester St & N 14th Ave around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Warren saw the two cars line up at the stoplight heading eastbound while he approached from the opposite side of the road. Once the light turned green, the two vehicles thrust forward at high speeds.

One of the Hondas was identifiable through its aftermarket headlights and steel rims while the other looked like a typical sedan. Needless to say, the former was much faster than the latter.

“The other Honda looked like it was borrowed from Mom and didn’t know what it was doing in a race,” Pasco Police said via social media.

Sgt. Warren dropped his water bottle and pulled a U-turn to pursue the two speeding drivers. He followed them northbound on N 12th Ave into a residential neighborhood toward Pasco High School.

The standard Honda slowed down and pulled over while the high-speed Honda zoomed through the Pasco streets at dangerous speeds. Sgt. Warren opted to slow down and terminate his pursuit to preserve public safety, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stop looking for the driver.

If anyone has information that may benefit his search, you’re urged to contact PPD dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Sergeant Warren at warrens@pasco-wa.gov—don’t forget to cite Case No. 21-34765.

