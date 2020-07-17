Stretch of Kennewick Avenue to close Saturday so restaurants can serve customers in the street

KENNEWICK, Wash. – Sick of takeout? Some streets will be shutdown on Saturday to allow for downtown Kennewick businesses to offer a unique dining experience.

Local restaurants are banding together for the Dine-Out Downtown Kennewick event which will offer outdoor dining in the street.

It’s happening on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with several restaurants and food trucks taking part. They include:

-Sportspage

-Foodies

-Between the Buns

-Catfish Alley

-European Desserts and Appetizers by Nena

-Karma Juice

-Picante

-Bayou Some Cajun

Kennewick Avenue from Dayton Street to Washington Street will be closed from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m

For more information visit historickennewick.org, call (509) 582-7221 or email partnership@historickennewick.org

