KENNEWICK, Wash. — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and according to the Colon Cancer Coalition, colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer.

The American Cancer Society recommends both men and women start screening for colorectal cancer at age 45, and make the screenings a priority because sometimes the cancer doesn’t show any symptoms.

“Colon cancer is cancer of the colon. Rectal cancer is cancer in the rectum. Together they are colorectal.” – Colon Cancer Coalition

Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation offers a chance Thursday, March 24th, to learn about colon health at their free ‘Strollin’ Through A Colon’ event. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., guests can walk through Casper the Inflatable Colon provided by Fred Hutch Center for Community Health Promotion to see what normal tissue, polyps, and various stages of colorectal cancer looks like.

READ: 6 Healthy Steps to Preventing Colon Cancer

Organizers said there is also a special gift for visitors 45 years and older.

Strollin’ Through A Colon

Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation – Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

Free and family-friendly

DATE/TIME: March 24, 2022 – 4:30-6:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Kadlec Tri-Cities Cancer Center at 7350 W. Deschutes Ave. Kennewick, WA 99336

Special gift for those 45 and older

Colon Cancer Coalition: Facts about Colorectal Cancer

The risk of colorectal cancer increases with age; 90% of cases are diagnosed in individuals 50 years of age and older.

51% of those ages 50-54 are not up to date on their colorectal cancer screening.

There are many screening tests available, including some non-invasive, inexpensive tests that can be done in the privacy of your own home.

Additional Resources:

RELATED HEALTH ARTICLES ON YAKTRINEWS.COM