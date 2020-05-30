Strong to severe storms possible Saturday afternoon & evening -Kristin

Keeping an eye to the sky this afternoon and evening! Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible between 3 and 9PM today.

Main threats within any storm:

-Damaging Winds 50 to 70 MPH

-Large hail 1 to 1.5″

-Flash Flooding

-Blowing Dust

-Frequent Lightning

There is a Flash Flood Watch in place for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley, along with the eastern slopes of the Cascades through this evening. Flash flooding will be possible, especially in areas of complex terrain and low lying areas, with rises also possible in nearby rivers and streams. Flash flooding or debris flows will be possible with recent burn scars.