Strong winds knock down power pole in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – Powerful wind sweeping across Washington has caused some damage in Franklin County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a power line came crashing down early Wednesday morning.

The incident forced deputies to close Dayton Road between Sagemoor Road and Birch Road.

Officers want to remind drivers to stay alert, and if you come across a downed power pole, to stay in your car and not go near it.

According to KAPP KVEW’s Chief Meteorologist Kristin Walls, Franklin County is seeing gust around 60 mph Wednesday.

