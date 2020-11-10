Struggling to pay rent in Yakima County? The Latino Community Fund can help

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. —The Latino Community Fund of Washington is offering help to anyone in Yakima County who is struggling to pay rent during the pandemic.

“Our focus is keeping people in their homes and keeping families together and warm and not having to stress about if they’re going to have a place to live for Christmas,” said Cristina Ortega, Manager of Civic Engagement and Advocacy with the Latino Community Fund.

Ortega said since her five-person team started administering funds in October, they’ve been able to help more than 25 families in the Yakima Valley who have struggled to make rent payments as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Currently, we can help with up to six months of rent,” Ortega said. “So, for instance, four months of back rent, one current month of rent and one month in advance.”

The program funding comes from the Washington State Chamber of Commerce in coordination with the statewide Eviction Rent Assistance Program.

Ortega said on average, families have been receiving about $5,000 in rental assistance. The funds are available for any Yakima County resident who meets the eligibility requirements, but those applicants within particularly vulnerable communities or who are most at risk of losing their homes will be prioritized.

“We are focusing on our Latino community, but it is not specifically for the Latino community,” Ortega said. “We can help anyone, as long as they live in Yakima County.”

To be eligible, residents must be at 80 percent or lower of the area’s average median income. The limit is:

$37,700 for a one-person household

$43,100 for a two-person household

$48,500 for a three-person household

$53,850 for a four-person household

$58,200 for a five-person household

$62,500 for a six-person household

$66,800 for a seven-person household

$71,100 for a eight-person household

Anyone wanting to know if they are eligible should contact Ortega at 509-949-2026 or cristina@latinocommunityfund.org.

They’ll be referred to an intake coordinator, who will ask them a series of questions to determine their eligibility.

“We need to know name, address, telephone numbers if you have one…We need to know how many bedrooms your home has, whether you’re staying with family or if you are renting from a landlord. We need to know how much you’re making annually and how many people are in your home and how many months behind you are on rent and how much are you paying for rent,” Ortega said.

Ortega said the program should be able to provide about $400,000 assistance total; the hope is to help at least 50 more families before the program ends Dec. 31.

“We have been working diligently doing a lot of outreach in Yakima County,” intake coordinator Joshua Hastings said. “We’re really working hard to make sure that we get it out there so people know that we’re here and that we’re offering it.”

Hastings said many of the people who have applied so far have had a lot of struggles due to the pandemic.

“Some of the stories that have come out of this — in the messages and emails that we get from tenants that are in need — are kind of heartbreaking,” Hastings said. “They’ve lost their job: once, twice, maybe multiple times this year because the business is either closed down or they’re not not available to work.”

Intake coordinators Charlie Salgado and Alberto Saldana have just recently joined the Latino Community Fund to help in distributing the Eviction Rent Assistance Program funds.

“I’m excited to learn and help any way I can in this position,” Salgado said. “We’re not here to judge. We’re here to say, ‘Okay. What can we do for you?'” “[The best part is] just knowing that we are making a difference in our community, throughout the Yakima Valley,” Saldana said.

