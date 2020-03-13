Students at Yakima school sent home early after positive COVID-19 case

David Mann by David Mann

Google Maps

YAKIMA, Wash. — Students at a private Catholic school in Yakima were sent early home Friday after a person with ties to the school tested positive for COVID-19, according to Doug Rich, director of schools for the Diocese of Yakima.

Parents of students at St. Joseph-Marquette Catholic School were quickly notified of the situation and were asked to pick up their children at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Fourth Avenue, Rich said.

Due to privacy laws, Rich declined to say the patient’s relationship to the school. He did confirm that the positive test involved someone within the “school community.”

Initially, Rich said school would be closed for two weeks as crews worked to have the building sanitized. That was before Gov. Jay Inslee announced that all K-12 schools, public and private, would remain closed statewide for six weeks, from March 17 to April 24.

Prior to sending students home, the school had come up with an emergency plan for when a person involved with the school tested positive.

He said two sister schools, Christ the King in Richland and St. Rose of Lima in Ephrata, closed Friday to be deep-cleaned. He said that decision was made strictly as a safety precaution. as COVID-19 spreads throughout the state.

Comments

comments