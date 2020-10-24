Students from Columbia Basin College benefit from new program with Eastern Washington University

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — Columbia Basin College and Eastern Washington University signed an agreement Friday that allows students to have better resources to move forward with their education.

“Today we’re signing an agreement that’s designed to help Columbia Basin College students transition to Eastern in a much more seamless and much easier way,” said Eastern Washington University Interim President David May.

Approximately 150 students transfer from CBC to Eastern Washington each year.

“It’s a top choice transfer institution for our students,” said CBC President Rebekah Woods.

This allows students access to Eastern Washington advising resources to make sure they are on the right track moving forward.

Woods told KAPP-KVEW that an agreement between WSU Tri-Cities and CBC is happening in the next few weeks to do a similar thing.

