Students honor local veterans with coffee, lunch at Highlands Middle School

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Dozens of students and local veterans came together Thursday morning in Kennewick for a chance to meet and exchange stories.

The National Junior Honor Society at Highlands Middle School hosted a military appreciation tribute on the front lawn complete with coffee and a “cook-at-home” goody bag lunch.

The event featured retired, active, and reserve military personnel.

Jordyn Olson, an eighth-grade student, said it was her first time at the tribute.

“I think it’s really cool because we get to talk to them and learn more about them,” Olson said. “They helped do all those things for us and I think we should just help them back.”

Olson added that it’s a great opportunity to honor those who have served and she urges the community to do the same as Veterans Day approaches next Thursday, Nov. 11.

