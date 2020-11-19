Students rally in Kennewick for in-person learning

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A small group of students from around the Tri-Cities protested in Kennewick Wednesday morning ahead of the Kennewick School District’s Board meeting Wednesday night.

Students marched from Lampson Stadium to the Kennewick School District administrative offices.

One student from Chiawana High School marched in crutches, after getting hurt working out.

“Even though I’m on crutches, I’m out here to open schools,” said Jileesa Hoover from Chiawana High School.

A parent told KAPP-KVEW that she doesn’t think the board is listening to these students.

“Half of me is crying inside, thinking that they’re not going to do anything,” said Marie, a mother of a Kennewick student.

The Kennewick School District Board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and plans to discuss the hybrid schedule for middle and high school students.

