Study completed on future substance abuse and mental health recovery center in Tri-Cities

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The possibility of a substance abuse and mental health inpatient, treatment facility in Tri-Cities is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Gary Long, the President of the Kennewick Public Hospital District Board said a two-part study was completed to review the efficacy of a treatment and recovery center.

“It is going to be something that provides hope and opportunity for a lot of people in this community,” he said.

The proposed facility would have 71 beds for inpatient treatment, detox and withdrawal treatment, capacity for jail diversion services in addition to an array of counselling services. Long said a campus like this is long overdue in the Tri-Cities.

READ MORE: Benton-Franklin Recovery Coalition highlights the need for treatment center

“Well it should’ve been opened 6 months ago it’s extremely critical right now, there is no place in the Tri-Cities, we’re one of the few metropolitan areas that does not have a

facility like this,” Long said.

The two-part study addressed the business and architectural sides of the recovery center. Acension Recovery Services from West Virginia looked at the business plan while Arculus Design and Technical Services of Kennewick analyzed the architecture of the building.

“Worked very closely with the Department of Health with the State of Washington to assure that the 9th and Auburn old hospital campus facility will meet this need. The findings from the business plan side shows the facility being very self supporting if we can raise the capital funding to re-purpose the existing campus,” Long said.

Currently the building houses Trios Women’s and Children’s Hospital but, it used to be the Kennewick General Hospital.

Long explained Trios would move into a brand new building to make room for the treatment center.

RELATED: Local coalition looking to build recovery center asks commissioners for funding

Long was told it will cost around $15 million to re-purpose the current facility. Luckily, they’ve garnered a lot of community support along with the other main driver of the center: the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition.

“They are getting no negative responses as far as the old ‘not in my backyard’ activities,” Long said.

Next, Long will present the findings and capital needed to get the treatment center up and running. The commissioners have a meeting on Thursday, October 29th, you can watch it here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.