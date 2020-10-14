Study reveals favorite Halloween candy for each state in 2020

SEATTLE, Wash. — Trick-or-treaters are expected to be down 20% this year, but apparently that won’t slow down candy consumption.

Halloween sales are expected to reach nearly $2.4 billion, just below last year’s $2.6 billion, according to CandyStore. Only 11% fewer people plan to hand out candy than past years.

Every year, the bulk candy retailer comes up with a map of top candy choices for each state.

According to the 2020 results, Washington’s top three preferred candies are Tootsie Pops, Salt Water Taffy and Skittles – in that order. In Oregon, M&Ms, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Candy Corn made the list.

To come up with the results, CandyStore.com looked at 13 years of their sales data. They broke down their sales by state and charted the best sellers during Halloween.

Nationwide, the top picks for 2020 are Skittles, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Starbursts.